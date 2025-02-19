Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Trump is breaking media brains / NIH cuts indirect payments and scientists freak out
0:00
-27:17

Trump is breaking media brains / NIH cuts indirect payments and scientists freak out

I discuss the intense media coverage of Trump and…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

I discuss the intense media coverage of Trump and the recent decision to cap indirect costs of NIH grants at 15%.

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