I discuss the intense media coverage of Trump and the recent decision to cap indirect costs of NIH grants at 15%.
Trump is breaking media brains / NIH cuts indirect payments and scientists freak out
I discuss the intense media coverage of Trump and…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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