Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Trump's Big Health Care Changes: NIH study sections, MMWR gag order, WHO withdrawal & more!
0:00
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Trump's Big Health Care Changes: NIH study sections, MMWR gag order, WHO withdrawal & more!

I discuss Trump's big health care changes: NIH st…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

I discuss Trump's big health care changes: NIH study sections, the MMWR gag order, the US withdrawal from WHO, and more!

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