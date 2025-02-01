I discuss Trump's big health care changes: NIH study sections, the MMWR gag order, the US withdrawal from WHO, and more!
Trump's Big Health Care Changes: NIH study sections, MMWR gag order, WHO withdrawal & more!
I discuss Trump's big health care changes: NIH st…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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