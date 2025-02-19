Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Why the NIH is a broken funding system
0:00
-31:48

Why the NIH is a broken funding system

I discuss the recent reduction in indirect funds …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

I discuss the recent reduction in indirect funds for NIH grants and lay out why the NIH is a broken funding system.

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