Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
Zeb Jamrozik - Vaccine errors/ Sweden/ Equipoise & Science itself
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-1:13:04

Zeb Jamrozik - Vaccine errors/ Sweden/ Equipoise & Science itself

Zeb joins me for the 7th time to discuss all the …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Zeb joins me for the 7th time to discuss all the key pandemic questions

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